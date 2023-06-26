Police investigating alleged homicide in Hamilton
A Hamilton Police officer is seen in this undated photo. (Twitter/@HamiltonPolice)
Published Monday, June 26, 2023 8:18PM EDT
Hamilton police are investigation an alleged homicide following the death of a woman at an apartment building on Monday.
Officers responded to an address on Herkimer Street shortly after 5 p.m., according to police.
Police say one suspect is in custody.
They said to expect a heavy police presence in the area, and are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Girenti at 905-546-3874.