

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are investigating after a suspect forced a man to hand over the keys to his Porsche in Richmond Hill on Friday morning.

The apparent carjacking took place near Spadina Road and 16th Avenue at around 7:30 a.m.

Police say that the victim had parked his car at a plaza in the area and was walking into work when he was approached by a male suspect and forced to hand over keys to his burgundy Porsche Cayenne.

The suspect then got into the vehicle and was last seen driving westbound on 16th Avenue from Spadina Road.

He has been described as black, in his early 20s and about five-foot-ten with a muscular build. He was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket.

Police say that the licence plate number on the stolen vehicle is #BNRN238.