Police investigating death of person near St. Clair and Oakwood as homicide
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Thursday, January 23, 2020 1:57PM EST
Toronto police say they are now treating a suspicious death at a home in the St. Clair and Oakwood avenuesarea earlier this week as a homicide.
Police say they were called to a home on Atlas Avenue, in the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Oakwood Avenue, sometime on Monday for a report of a death inside.
Police have released few details about the investigation but say the death was originally considered to be suspiciousbefore it was officially ruled a homicide.
