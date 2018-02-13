

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police say they are investigating after a number of racist words and symbols were spray painted on the walls of Leuty Lifeguard Station in Toronto’s Beach neighbourhood.

A swastika, the words “hail Hitler,” the n-word and other symbols were scrawled on the side of the structure, which was built in the 1920s.

Const. David Hopkinson said they have been made aware of the vandalism.

“It was reported to us as a hate crime due to the words used,” he said.

Ward councillor Mary-Margaret McMahon said she was working to have the words covered up or removed.