Police investigating sudden deaths of three people in northeastern Ontario residence
An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., Wednesday, April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, November 14, 2022 5:55AM EST
Police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden deaths of three people at a residence in the community of Hudson, in northeastern Ontario.
Provincial police say their Sioux Lookout detachment and Lac Seul Police Service responded to a call early Saturday afternoon reporting an unresponsive person at a residence.
Investigators say they found three unresponsive people when they arrived who were pronounced dead at the scene.
They say post-mortems will be performed later this week in Toronto to determine the cause of death.
Police have not identified the deceased, however they don't believe there is a threat to public safety.
They are asking anyone with information to reach out.