

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have issued an arrest warrant for a 43-year-old woman who allegedly attacked another woman in the Flemingdon Park area and then damaged some vehicles a short distance away.

Police say that the victim was walking in the Don Mills Road and Overlea Boulevard area at around 6:40 a.m. on Dec. 7 when she was approached by the suspect.

It is alleged that the suspect then forced the victim to the ground and proceeded to punch and kick her while attempting to steal her phone.

Police say that a passerby who witnessed the attack subsequently intervened, prompting the suspect to arm herself with a brick and flee the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital, where she was treated for injuries sustained during the attack.

Police say that investigators have since determined that the suspect is also responsible for some mischief to vehicles a short distance away.

Donna Elaine Cameron, 43, of no fixed address, is wanted for robbery, assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats and four counts of mischief.

She is described as about five-foot-seven and 120 lbs.