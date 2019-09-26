

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Peel police are looking for the public's help in searching for a Toronto man wanted in a $500,000 fraud investigation.

It is alleged that between 2016 and 2017, the suspect befriended and encouraged the victims to invest in his realestate business.

Police said the victims invested a combined total of $500,000.

"Despite repeated promises of returning the money, none of the victims had any of their investments returned and investigators believe that none of the investments were used as indicated," police said in a press release.

Police said they have been unsuccessful in locating the suspect.

Vatsal Khamar, 32, is wanted for four counts of fraud over $5,000 and theft of mail.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Khamar to contact them or Crime Stoppers.