Two people have been arrested in connection with a violent home invasion In Mississauga earlier this week.

Police say that several suspects armed with firearms entered a residence near Confederation Parkway and Rathbburn Road at around 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

Once inside it is alleged that the suspects used duct tape and zip ties to restrain several people.

Police further allege that one of the victims was also assaulted during the home invasion, though they did not sustain any injuries as a result.

“Each of the victims’ cellular phones and laptop computers was stolen, as was two of the victims’ vehicles,” Peel police said in a news release issued on Thursday afternoon. “After a thorough criminal investigation, the suspects along with the stolen vehicles were located and arrested in the Toronto area with the assistance of the Toronto Police Emergency Task Force.”

Mark-Anthony De Silva, 25, and Trevee Raympre, 25, both of Ajax, have each been charged with four offences in connection with the incident, including robbery and use of an imitation firearm.