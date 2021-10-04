Toronto police named a person of interest in a two-vehicle fail-to-remain crash that left a 58-year-old woman dead on the Gardiner Expressway early on Sunday morning.

Toronto police say that at around 1:30 a.m., a white 2015 Audi R8 travelling at a high rate of speed rear-ended a grey Nissan on the expressway just east of Islington Avenue, sending the Nissan straight into a guardrail.

The vehicle then flipped over onto its roof.

A 58-year-old woman who was in the Nissan was pronounced dead in the hospital, police say.

The driver of the Nissan, a 61-year-old man, was seriously injured and taken to a hospital trauma centre for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

So far, an investigation revealed the driver of the Audi R8, licence plate CTPV512, was headed south on Highway 427 and then east onto the Gardiner when it struck the Nissan.

The driver of the R8 then pulled over to the right shoulder of the Gardiner, and got out of the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

Several passing motorists stopped to render aid to the occupants of the Nissan and a few may have recorded video of the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call police at 416-808-1900.

Investigators say they are also interested in speaking to anyone who saw the Audi R8 in the day prior to the collision.

They have also named 30-year-old Kalyan Trivedi as a person of interest in the collision investigation.

He is urged to contact Toronto police traffic services as soon as possible.