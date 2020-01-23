

The Canadian Press





GUELPH, Ont. - Ontario's police watchdog has charged an officer with assault, months after an 18-year-old was seriously injured during an arrest in Guelph, Ont.

The Special Investigations Unit says the charge stems from an incident in October 2019, when police showed up to a house party.

The agency says an officer “became involved in an interaction” with the young man.

It says two days later, the teen went to hospital and was diagnosed with a serious injury.

The SIU says Guelph Const. Jeremy Mitchell has now been charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm.

He's due in court next month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2020.