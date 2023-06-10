Police release image of man wanted in Downsview Park subway station stabbing
Published Saturday, June 10, 2023 10:54PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 10, 2023 10:54PM EDT
Toronto police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted in connection with a seemingly random stabbing at Downsview Park subway station in North York last month.
On May 27, police responded to a stabbing call at the TTC’s Downsview Park Station, in the area of Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West, shortly after 6 a.m.
It’s reported that a male suspect approached a victim at the east entrance to the station and stabbed him without provocation.
The victim, later identified as a 25-year-old man, was transported to hospital with serious injuries.
The suspect was last seen running eastbound on Sheppard towards Allen Road, police say.
On Saturday, police released a security camera image of the suspect.
He is described as being between 30 and 35 year of age, approximately five-foot-nine, with straight black hair and a moustache.
Police say he was last seen wearing a black jacket, a dark-coloured shirt with a white logo in the middle, blue ripped jean shorts and black running shoes. He was also seen carrying a black duffel bag.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact police, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.