Police have released an image of the suspect vehicle involved in a shooting in Richmond Hill Friday evening that left a man dead.

Emergency crews were called to a residence on Leisure Lane, in the area of Bathurst Street and Major MacKenzie Drive West, shortly before 6:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim outside a home without vital signs and suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they are looking into two residences in the neighbourhood in connection with the shooting.

On Saturday, the image of a vehicle observed in the area at the time of the shooting was released.

It is described as a 2004 to 2008 black four-door Acura TL. Police said the vehicle appeared to be dusty, and the tires had low pressure.

The licence plate that was on the vehicle was believed to be stolen, police said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.