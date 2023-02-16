Police are continuing to ask for the public’s help to locate those responsible for the abduction of a woman in Wasaga Beach.

Elnaz Hajtamiri was kidnapped from a residence on Trailwood Place at about 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 12, 2022. The 37-year-old woman was forcibly dragged from the home barefoot through the snow by three suspects dressed in “police gear,” police said previously. She was last seen being driven away in a 2016-2022 white Lexus RX sport utility vehicle.

Hajtamiri has not been heard from since.

Last July, police charged her ex-boyfriend and former business partner Mohamad Lilo, 35, of Brossard, Québec, with attempted murder and kidnapping in connection with the disappearance.

Just weeks before Hajtamiri’s abduction, she was attacked and struck with a frying pan in a Richmond Hill parking garage. Two male suspects fled the scene in a stolen vehicle after a concerned citizen intervened, police said. Harshdeep Binner and Riyasat Singh, both of Brampton, have since been arrested and are each facing several charges in connection with that incident.

On Thursday, the OPP released new photos of two males and a female who are considered to be suspects in Hajtamiri’s kidnapping. The photographs were taken in Quebec, however police say they believe the suspects are living in the Greater Toronto Area.

Police also released an additional photo of one or possibly two persons of interest who rented vehicles in December 2021 and may have information related to the investigation.

Hajtamiri, who also uses the surname Tamiri, is described as five-foot-three with a slim build. She had shoulder-length black hair, which was cut to a shorter length before her abduction, police said.

OPP are urging anyone with information to contact them immediately at 1-888-310-1122 or the dedicated #BringElnazHome tip line at 1-833-728-3415, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or https://www.crimestopperssdm.com/.

A $100,000 joint OPP and York Regional Police reward is still available for anyone with information that will lead to Hajtamiri’s whereabouts.

With files from CTV News Barrie and CP24’s Bryann Aguilar and Jordan Fleguel.