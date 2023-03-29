Toronto police have released photos of a suspect after two women were sexually assaulted near Humber College Lakeshore Campus last Tuesday.

The first incident occurred at around 4:15 p.m. A woman was walking in the area of Kipling Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West when a man approached her from behind and allegedly assaulted her.

The man fled the area on foot, police said.

Two hours later, around 6:20 p.m., a woman was walking in the same area when a man approached her and allegedly sexually assaulted her. Police said the man subsequently left on foot.

“Investigators believe that both occurrences are related,” police said in a news release issued Wednesday evening.

The suspect is described as having a dark complexion, between five-foot-eight and five-foot-11, with a slim to medium build and possible marks on his face.

Police said he was last seen carrying a backpack and wearing a dark-coloured plaid jacket, dark-coloured pants and dark shoes.

“He is considered violent. If located, do not approach and call 9-1-1,” police said.

They are also urging anyone with information, including the suspect’s identity, to call investigators at 416-808-2200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.