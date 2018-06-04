

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have released images of a vehicle wanted in connection with a shooting in North York last month.

The shooting took place in the area of Allen Road and Highway 401 at around 4:15 p.m. on May 18.

Investigators allege that a suspect in a black vehicle fired about five shots at a man in the area, striking the victim twice.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment but police did not provide an update on the man’s condition.

Police have not released a suspect description but say the suspect vehicle may be a 2013/ 2014 black Honda Civic sedan with tinted windows.

Investigators say the suspect is considered armed and “extremely dangerous” and police are asking anyone who spots the suspect vehicle to call 911 immediately.