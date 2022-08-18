Toronto police have released a composite sketch of a man wanted in downtown sexual assault investigation.

The incident happened on July 17, at about 8:30 p.m., in a parking garage stairwell near Spadina Avenue and Dundas Street West.

According to police, an unknown man armed with a knife approach a man and sexually assaulted him.

The suspect is described as six-feet tall and roughly 40 years old with a medium build, unshaven, a shaved head, and dark “blood shot” eyes.

He was last seen wearing dark grey jeans, a short sleeve dark t-shirt, and light brown work boots.

Anyone with information should contact police at 416-808-1400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.