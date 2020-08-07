Toronto police say a man previously wanted in connection with a series of arson and mischief incidents in the Danforth neighbourhood in no longer being sought by police.

On July 11, in the early morning hours, police responded to a call for a fire in the area of Woodbine and Danforth avenues.

Police said a man entered a laneway and lit a large piece of cardboard on fire, then placed the burning cardboard against a garage door and left the area on foot.

Police further alleged that on July 20, the same man was seen in the same area peeling the decal off the front window of a building.

A couple of days later on July 22, police said he was seen again peeling decal off the front window of a building in the same area.

It is unknown if both incidents happened at the same building.

The same suspect was allegedly involved in two more incidents this week in the Danforth neighbourhood.

On August 3, at around 2:55 a.m., police said a man approached the dumpsters at the rear of a building and used an object to light the dumpster on fire before leaving the area on foot.

Then on August 5, at around 5:20 p.m., the same suspect took a lighter out of his pocket and set garbage on fire in the same area, police said.

On Thursday, Toronto police identified a man wanted in connection with all the incidents but one day later, investigators confirmed that he is no longer a suspect.