

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A busy downtown intersection has reopened after police determined a suspicious package was “not of a concern.”

Police were called to the Bathurst entrance of Toronto Western Hospital, north of Dundas Street West, shortly after 5 p.m. after a taped-up black box was found.

It’s not clear what the package contains or who left it there.

A police explosives team was dispatched to the scene to investigate the package.

The main lobby of the hospital and a nearby Shoppers Drug Mart were evacuated as police investigated.

About three hours after the package was found police said there was nothing to be concerned about.

Roads were blocked off in the area but they have since reopened.