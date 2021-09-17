Police search for 2 suspects after woman stabbed at Dundas West Station
Published Friday, September 17, 2021 11:25PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 17, 2021 11:25PM EDT
Toronto police are looking for two suspects after a woman was stabbed at Dundas West Station Friday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the TTC station just before 11 p.m. for a stabbing.
Police say the woman, believed to be in her 30s, was reportedly stabbed aboard a subway train.
She was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto paramedics say.
Two suspects fled the scene, police say, but their descriptions have not been released.