

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Halton Regional Police are searching for four suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a gas station in Oakville.

Police say on Jan. 23 at around 10 p.m., four masked suspects walked into a gas station on Dundas Street and one of the suspects was armed with a handgun.

According to investigators, the suspects took cigarettes from the store and fled in two waiting vehicles.

The gas station employee was not injured.

The suspects have all been described by police as about six-feet tall with a medium build.

The fist suspect was wearing a black balaclava with a dark hoodie and dark sweat pants. The second was wearing a white mask, a gray jacket with a black hood, and black pants.

The third suspect, police say, was seen in a black hooded jacket and black pants and the fourth suspect had a yellow shirt covering his face and was wearing navy jeans.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.