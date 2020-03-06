

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police say they believe four teenage boys are responsible for robbing three Etobicoke pharmacies and assaulting employees at gunpoint all in the span of less than an hour on Friday afternoon.

Police say the first robbery occurred at a pharmacy in the West Mall Bloor Plaza, located near Bloor Street West and The West Mall, at around 3:10 p.m.

Investigators allege the four teenage boys, who were armed with handguns, robbed the store and assaulted a woman in her 70s before fleeing the area in a grey truck.

The second incident, police say, occurred at a plaza near Rexdale and Humberwood boulevards about 25 minutes later.

According to police, the suspects brandished weapons and wore masks as the robbed a pharmacy of drugs and money. Police also say an employee of the store was assaulted.

The third robbery occurred at Elmhurst Plaza, located near Elmhurst Drive and Islington Avenue, shortly after 4 p.m.

Police say the suspects also assaulted a pharmacy employee and robbed the store of drugs and cash.

None of the injured employees sustained serious injuries, police confirm.