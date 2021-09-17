Police search for suspect after woman stabbed multiple times at Dundas West Station
Police are looking for this suspect after he allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times at Dundas West Station. (Toronto Police Service)
Published Friday, September 17, 2021 11:25PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 17, 2021 11:25PM EDT
Police are searching for a man who allegedly stabbed a woman at Dundas West Station Friday evening.
The stabbing occurred on the westbound platform of the station just before 11 p.m.
Police say a woman and a man, who she did not know, exited a westbound train.
The man then stabbed the woman multiple times, police say.
The victim was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the suspect fled the station and was last seen running south on Dundas Street West.
He is described as between five-foot-five and five-foot-ten, with a slim build and black hair in cornrows.
The suspect was wearing a black hooded sweater, black track pants, and red and white shoes.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).