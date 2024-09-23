Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with two separate sexual assaults involving 19-year-old women in Brampton.

The first incident happened on Sept. 2, at around 5:30 a.m., in the area of Steeles Avenue West and McLaughlin Boulevard, Peel Regional Police said.

Officers allege a woman was walking when a man sexually assaulted her and fled.

On Sept. 22, at around 1:30 a.m., police said a woman was walking in the area of McLaughlin Road and Ray Lawson Boulevard when the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted her before fleeing.

Police said the women sustained minor physical injuries.

Investigators describe the suspect as a man in his late 20s to early 30s, about five-foot-eight to five-foot-10, with a thin build and wearing dark clothing.

Police ask anyone with information or footage of the area during those times to contact them at 905-453-2121 ext. 3460 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.