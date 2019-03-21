Police search for suspect who allegedly exposed himself to customers at Vaughan coffee shop
Police have released this photo of a suspect who allegedly exposed himself to customers at a Vaughan coffee shop. (York Regional Police handout)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, March 21, 2019 10:12AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 21, 2019 10:13AM EDT
York Regional Police are trying to identify a man they say exposed himself to customers at a Vaughan coffee shop earlier this year.
The incident, police say, took place at a coffee shop at a plaza on the northwest corner of Steeles Avenue West and Bathurst Street at around 7:45 a.m. on Jan. 28.
According to investigators, witnesses said a man inside the coffee shop became upset and was asked to leave after causing a disturbance.
As he was leaving, police say the man exposed himself to customers through the front window.
Investigators have now released a photo of the suspect in hopes that members of the public can identify him.
He is described as a white male who is between the ages of 55 to 65 and has a medium build. The man, police say, was bald and had a full grey beard. He was last seen wearing a white hat, a dark-coloured coat, a scarf, and had a turquoise-coloured mobile device case around his neck.
Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.