Police are searching for two male suspects after two pharmacies were robbed at gunpoint in Oshawa on Wednesday.

Police say the first robbery occurred at the Guardian Drug Store, located at 540 King Street. Two men entered the pharmacy and demanded narcotics while pointing a firearm at the employees. Investigators say the suspects stole “numerous” narcotics and fled before police arrived on the scene.

The second robbery occurred “a short time later” at the Custom Care Pharmacy located at 501 Coldstream Drive, about eight kilometres from the first location. Two men allegedly entered the pharmacy and demanded narcotics while pointing a firearm at the employees. The suspects then allegedly stole narcotics and cash, fleeing prior to police arrival.

Both suspects are described as men in their early 20s of slim build. One is approximately six feet tall, while the other is approximately five feet five inches.

Anyone with security camera footage or any other information about these incidents is asked to contact Durham police.