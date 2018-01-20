

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police searched two homes in Toronto on Saturday in connection with an ongoing investigation into the murder of two men who went missing last year.

Bruce McArthur is facing two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Selim Esen and Andrew Kinsman, however police have previously said that they believe there are other victims.

On Saturday a number of police vehicles were seen parked outside a home on Conlins Road near Highway 401 and Morningside Avenue as the investigation into McCarthur continued.

Officers in coveralls were also searching the garage of a detached home on Mallory Crescent, in the Moore and Bayview avenues area.

Neighbours tell CP24 police have been there since Thursday morning.

They add that they have seen McArthur gardening on the property for the last four years.

Investigators were also seen setting up a tent in the Mallory Crescent home's backyard.

The home is believed to be one of five properties that police are searching as part of the McArthur investigation.

Four of those properties are located in Toronto while the fifth is located north of Belleville in the community of Madoc.

It is not immediately clear what connection McArthur has to the Scarborough address, though a neighbor told CP24 on Saturday morning that she often saw him working on the home’s garden.

McArthur, 66, is a self-employed landscaper who operated a company called Artistic Design.

“I often see him puttering about in his garden,” the woman, who did not want to be identified, said. “His garden was well known in this community because it is so beautiful. I would say hi to him walking by and he would just wave.”

McArthur was charged with first-degree murder in connection with Esen and Kinsman’s deaths on Thursday and made a brief court appearance Friday morning.

A source has told CP24 that a search of McArthur’s Thorncliffe Park apartment earlier this week yielded information about four homicides, including the alleged murders of Esen and Kinsman.

Both men were reported missing from the downtown area within 45 days of each other last year.

Police have not located their bodies.