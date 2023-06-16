Durham police have launched an investigation after a van belonging to the Canadian Cancer Society was stolen from a parking lot in Whitby.

Police say that a male suspect attended the area of Consumers Drive and Garden Street sometime on Thursday and removed the van from the premises.

Police say that the van, a silver Honda, had distinctive markings on its side identifying it as a Canadian Cancer Society vehicle.

A surveillance camera image of the suspect has been released as police continue to investigate.

Police have also released an image of the van.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact investigators.