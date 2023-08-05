Toronto police are looking for victims allegedly assaulted by a 28-year-old man in North York on Friday.

Police said they responded to the area of Jane Street and Wilson Avenue at around 9 a.m. after getting a call about a man running into traffic and harassing motorists.

The man also allegedly assaulted pedestrians. When police arrived, they located the man and arrested him.

The suspect has been identified as Kevin Ogbugo, of no fixed address. He has been charged with failure to comply with probation.

On Saturday, police released a photo of Ogbugo, making an appeal to the victims of the alleged assault to come forward. They said the victims had already left before officers arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.