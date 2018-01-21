

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police say they are looking for a suspect after a man was stabbed multiple times in a west-end hair salon Saturday.

A man was sitting in the salon at Marshlynn Avenue and Jane Street at around 3:15 p.m. when another man entered the salon, approached him and stabbed him multiple times.

The victim tried to escape, but the assailant continued swinging the knife at him until other patrons intervened, police said.

The suspect then fled the salon and was last seen running across Marshlynn Avenue before heading south in an alleyway just east of Jane Street.

The victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

On Sunday police identified the suspect as 51-year-old Barrington Brooks of Toronto and said he is now wanted for attempted murder in connection with the stabbing.

Brooks is described as standing five-foot-ten with a medium build. He was wearing a heavy, dark-blue winter coat, dark-coloured jeans, and a black toque.

Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous and that anyone who spots him should call 911 immediately.