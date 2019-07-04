

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police have released surveillance footage of a violent robbery that took place in the elevator of an apartment building in the Deer Park area as they look to identify a suspect.

The incident occurred in the area of St. Clair Avenue and Avenue Road on Saturday, June 1 at around 11:20 p.m.

A 35-year-old woman was followed into a condo building in the area by an unknown man, police said.

According to police, the suspect indicated that he had a weapon before attacking her and stealing her purse.

In the surveillance video released by police, a struggle ensues, with the woman falling to the floor of the elevator as she fights with the man.

After stealing the purse, the suspect flees.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s, standing around five-foot-nine with a thin to medium build, a fair complexion, and very short, straight, light-brown hair.

He was wearing a bright pink hoodie with "Canada" written on the front in white letters, a red-patterned baseball cap with solid black brim with a “Deadpool” logo on it, black Adidas track pants with a white stripe down the leg, black runners, and an orange Jansport backpack with black straps.

Police say the suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous. Anyone who spots him is being asked to call 911.