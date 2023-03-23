Police are reissuing calls to help locate an Oshawa, Ont. man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after allegedly stabbing two women – one, fatally – earlier this month.

A release issued by Durham police Thursday reminded the public that anyone found to be assisting 37-year-old Adam Odette to evade police could be found criminally responsible and “prosecuted to the full extent.”

“Accessory After the Fact to Murder is an indictable offence and any person convicted can face up to life in prison,” the release reads.

Odette is accused of stabbing 26-year-old Katie Kainz and another unnamed woman on March 12 at an address on Simcoe Street, in the area of Brock Street East and Adelaide Avenue East.

The incident, which Durham Regional Police Service called “isolated,” happened at around 4 a.m.

At the scene, officers located 26-year-old Kainz and the other victim suffering from stab wounds.

Both were transported to hospital where Kainz died from her injuries. The other victim continues to recover from life-altering injuries, police said.

On March 15, Durham police announced a Canada-wide warrant had been issued for Odette for second-degree murder and attempted murder.

They said he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is advised to not approach him, but instead, call 911.

The photo released by police in an effort to locate Odette shows a tattoo located on his forehead, reading, ‘legendary,” and another on his neck, reading, ‘wolves.’

Odette is being urged by Durham police to contact counsel and turn himself in.

Investigators asked that anyone with information or video footage, including dashcam and home surveillance, to please contact Det. Thorne of the Major Crimes Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5223.

Anonymous information can be also sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

Tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward, the service said.

With files from CP24’s Joanna Lavoie.