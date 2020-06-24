

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are appealing to the public for help identifying a woman who was found dead in Trinity Bellwoods Park earlier this month.

Det.Mary Vruna says that officers were dispatched to the west-end park at around 1:20 a.m. on June 10 after a passerby noticed the woman on a sleeping bag in a grassy area near Dundas and Shaw streets.

Vruna says that the woman was not breathing at the time and was ultimately pronounced dead after paramedics made several unsuccessful attempts to revive her.

A cause of death has not been provided, though Vruna said that it is not believed to be suspicious.

She said that police are releasing an artist’s rendering of the woman after being unable to identify her through other means.

“I ask that people check on their neighbours, tenants and friends that live alone and that you may have not seen for a while to see if they are OK,” she said.

Vruna said that police aren’t sure about the woman’s circumstances at this point but do know that the park was busy in the days leading up to her death, particularly on the weekend prior when thousands of people packed its lawn in contravention of physical distancing guidelines.

She said that police want to speak with anyone who may have seen her in and around the park while their memories “are still fresh.”

“We are not providing any further descriptions of the female as we want people to look solely at the images and avoid any tunnel vision and end up dismissing someone because they feel as though they may not have the right descriptive features such as age, height and weight,” she said.

Vruna said that police have examined recent missing person reports but have not been able to find any that are relevant to their investigation.

She said that they have also not been able to identify the woman through fingerprints.

“She may have been recently transient from another city or another possible scenario was she was confused and disoriented, thus leaving her home and going unnoticed,” she said.