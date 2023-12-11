The acting inspector of the Toronto Police Service’s homicide unit will be providing an update Monday on an incident in Scarborough that left a woman and two children with critical injuries on Sunday night.

Officers were called to a building on Glamorgan Avenue, near Kennedy and Ellesmere roads, at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday for reports that a woman had fallen from a balcony.

Police said officers arrived to find a woman on the ground outside the apartment building in critical condition. Two children, who are both believed to be under the age of eight, were also found inside an apartment in critical condition, investigators confirmed.

Insp. Jeff Bangild told reporters Sunday that the children had no visible injuries but were without vital signs when first responders found them. Both children were rushed to a trauma centre via emergency run.

Bangild said investigators believe the children and the woman are related but did not provide any more details about their relationship.

Police have not provided an update on the condition of the woman or the children.

“This is quite an extensive crime scene…it’s going to take some time for us to continue this investigation and determine the cause as to what led to these incidents this evening,” Banglid said Sunday.

Acting Insp. Terry Browne, of the homicide and missing persons unit, will be providing more details about the investigation at a news conference at 11 a.m. The update will be streamed live on CP24.com.

With files from CP24's Aisling Murphy