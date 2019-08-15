Police trying to find driver who fled after striking pedestrian
Police are investigating after a man was struck by a pick-up truck in The Junction on Wednesday. (CTV News)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Thursday, August 15, 2019 1:23PM EDT
Toronto police are trying to find a driver who fled after striking a pedestrian and leaving him with critical injuries.
It happened at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Dundas Street West and Anette Street.
Police said a 60-year-old man was standing in a laneway southwest of Indian Road Crescent and Dundas Street West when a westbound, dark-colored truck struck him.
The vehicle fled the scene, police said.
The man was then taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The truck was later found, but police have not yet located the driver. Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.