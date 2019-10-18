

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





York Regional Police are trying to identify a woman who is fighting for her life in hospital after being struck and pinned under a pick-up truck in Markham this morning.

The truck struck the woman on 16th Avenue, near The Bridle Walk, in the Berczy Village area at around 9:15 a.m.

York Regional Police said she had to be removed from under the vehicle with the assistance of firefighters and paramedics.

She was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she remains.

On Friday afternoon police said they were looking for help identifying the woman. She is described as Asian and approximately 60 years old. She was wearing a white sun hat and a black jacket.

The eastbound lanes of 16th Avenue have been shut down in the area as police investigate the incident.