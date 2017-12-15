

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are turning to ‘Jingle Bells’ as they look to crack down on holiday distraction thefts.

Well, sort of.

Officers from 41 Division will be at Eglinton Square Shopping Centre today handing out little bells that can be affixed to wallets as part of a holiday crime-prevention initiative dubbed ‘Operation Jingle.’

The initiative is scheduled to take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“I was looking for some new crime prevention initiatives and in an online search I came across these,” Const. Mark McCabe told CP24 on Friday morning, noting that the bells have been used by police services in the United Kingdom. “The idea is that if someone dips into their purse they will hopefully get the shoppers or ladies attention that someone is in their purse.”

McCabe said that police do see a spike in distraction thefts around the holidays and want to remind residents of the importance of keeping their wallets and other valuables close at hand.

He said that the thefts often take the form of a suspect asking a shopper for directions to a store while another suspect removes their wallet but can also be more complex.

Regardless, he said that it is important that shoppers, particularly the elderly, use caution when out and about.

“In general there is an increase this time of year, so if we can prevent one purse from being stolen then we think that is a great success,” he said.