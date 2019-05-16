

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Halton police have launched an investigation after two youths lost consciousness and began to experience seizures after reportedly consuming what they assumed was cannabis at a Milton home.

Police say that officers were dispatched to the residence shortly after 2 p.m. on Wednesday after receiving a 911 call from a neighbour.

Police say that once officers arrived on scene they located two unconscious 18-year-old males outside of the home, both of whom were “showing obvious signs of a suspected overdose.”

At that point, officers quickly administered Naloxone to both males. Police say that one of the males received a single dose of the drug before regaining consciousness while the other needed to be given a second dose before he regained consciousness. Both were then transferred to hospital via ambulance.

Police say that officers at the scene were told that more than a dozen high school students were gathered at the home when two of them went outside to smoke cannabis that had been purchased from a third party. Police say that both males reportedly lost consciousness and began to have seizures after smoking the substance.

Police say that they are continuing to investigate the call and “have not confirmed what drug(s) were consumed by the two victims.”

“The outcome of these two overdoses is a direct result of a witness immediately calling 911, and the rapid administration of Naloxone by our officers,” Halton police said in a press release issued late Wednesday night. “Our frontline officers carry naloxone and we want to assist. The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act provides broad legal protections for anyone seeking emergency support during an overdose, including the person experiencing an overdose.”

Naloxone is able to temporarily reverse the effects of opioid drugs such as fentanyl, Percocet, morphine, methadone, and heroin.

The drug is administered via a nasal spray that is carried by all frontline officers with the Halton Regional Police Service.