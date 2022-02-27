Police are warning the public of a scam involving licence plate sticker refunds after several people reported getting text messages from someone claiming to be from an Ontario government agency.

Peel Regional Police tweeted Sunday evening a photo of the text message sent to some people, telling them to click the included link to get their licence plate sticker refund. In the message, the scammer identified themselves as someone from “Service Ontario.”

Police reminded residents that ServiceOntario does not send refunds through text.

�� SCAM ALERT ��

A Twitter follower sent us a screenshot of a text they received for a refund.@ServiceOntario doesn't send refunds through text

To see if you qualify for a licence plate sticker refund visit https://t.co/EbzUgROwDy . If so, they will mail it to your home. pic.twitter.com/B2BkSkAFX6 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) February 28, 2022

Last week, Premier Doug Ford announced that Ontario was eliminating licence plate renewal fees and corresponding stickers for passenger vehicles, light-duty trucks, motorcycles and mopeds. It will come into effect on March 13.

Also, the government will be issuing refunds to those who have renewed their licence plate stickers between March 1, 2020, and March 12, 2022.

ServiceOntario said residents must ensure that their address on their driver’s licence is up to date and have paid any outstanding traffic tickets by March 7 to receive the refund.

The agency noted that the refund amount will depend on when you last renewed and how much you paid.

ServiceOntario said refund cheques will be mailed starting at the end of March and throughout April.

The province said more than 7.5 million people will receive a refund.

- with files from CTV Toronto's Abby Neufeld