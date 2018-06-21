

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for suspects wanted in connection with a carjacking in North York on Wednesday night.

According to investigators, a Porsche was taken out for a test drive in the area of Apollo Place and Petrolia Road, near Keele Street and Finch Avenue, shortly before 7 p.m.

When the suspect stopped the vehicle to take pictures of the car, police say another vehicle pulled up and an occupant displayed a firearm.

The Porsche was stolen and has not yet been recovered.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.