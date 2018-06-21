Porsche stolen during test drive in North York: police
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, June 21, 2018 5:44AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 21, 2018 5:50AM EDT
Police are searching for suspects wanted in connection with a carjacking in North York on Wednesday night.
According to investigators, a Porsche was taken out for a test drive in the area of Apollo Place and Petrolia Road, near Keele Street and Finch Avenue, shortly before 7 p.m.
When the suspect stopped the vehicle to take pictures of the car, police say another vehicle pulled up and an occupant displayed a firearm.
The Porsche was stolen and has not yet been recovered.
No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.