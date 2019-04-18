

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A portion of Lake Shore Boulevard was closed in both directions downtown for hours due to falling debris from a residential building.

Police say that the roadway has been closed between Bathurst Street and Dan Leckie Way since the debris was first reported at about 6:30 a.m.

Images from the scene on Thursday morning show a police perimeter that has been set up outside the building.

Police say that they believe the debris that fell from the building is some sort of paneling.

No injuries have been reported.

The area re-opened to traffic at about 10:50 a.m.