Portion of Lake Shore Boulevard closed due to falling debris
An area around a building near Lake Shore Boulevard and Dan Leckie Way is blocked off by police tape after debris fell from a building on April 18, 2019.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Thursday, April 18, 2019 8:37AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 18, 2019 10:54AM EDT
A portion of Lake Shore Boulevard was closed in both directions downtown for hours due to falling debris from a residential building.
Police say that the roadway has been closed between Bathurst Street and Dan Leckie Way since the debris was first reported at about 6:30 a.m.
Images from the scene on Thursday morning show a police perimeter that has been set up outside the building.
Police say that they believe the debris that fell from the building is some sort of paneling.
No injuries have been reported.
The area re-opened to traffic at about 10:50 a.m.