An increased number of officers are out in the downtown core today after police received information about a “potential risk to public safety.”

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Insp. Michael Barsky, the acting superintendent/unit commander of 52 Division, would not provide any specifics about the risk but said when there is a potential risk to public safety, the police service takes it “seriously.”

“Anytime we have a risk to public safety, we have to be mindful of how do we address that. In this instance we have simply deployed more men and women on the streets of Toronto in downtown core,” he said.

Police cruisers and bicycles were seen parked around a number of downtown landmarks, including the Rogers Centre, Scotiabank Arena, the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, the CN Tower, and Ripley’s Aquarium, which all remain open today.

Officers with the Emergency Task Force were also spotted in the area around the Rogers Centre on Thursday.

“The police presence in this area is simply to ensure that the public can enjoy and come down to this area unimpeded and without any worry,” Barksy said.

“As we know the downtown core of Toronto is a significant area for people who travel to the city, live in the city, and come to visit the city and as such we’ve called upon our partners from neighbouring police divisions to come and assist us.”

Barksy would not say if any specific buildings were named or where the information about the risk came from.

“Because it is a potential risk that is something that from an investigative standpoint we have to continue to monitor. If we could provide more specifics, we would certainly be forthwith with that,” he added.

He also noted that police are encouraging members of the public to report anything suspicious.

“If somebody sees something out of place or out of the norm to them, then to them it is suspicious and we’d like them to do their due diligence in reporting that to police so that we can take an opportunity to see if there is anything more to that,” he said.

News of the risk came early Thursday morning when the Toronto Police Service issued a tweet about “a piece of information” relating to the GTA.

When asked if police set off alarm bells unnecessarily, Barksy said he would not “speculate” on the public’s reaction.

“I’m not going to speculate on how people are going to interpret the (tweet). What I will say is we are still encouraging people to come down and enjoy the venues throughout the city,” he added.

Toronto Police Association President Mike McCormack said when it comes to releasing information police must first determine how it will impact the investigation and public safety.

“We’ve got a great group of intelligence officers and they are analyzing every bit of intelligence they have… As that information becomes available to get out to the public, where it doesn’t compromise the investigation or public safety, then they will let it out,” he said.

“We continually assess the risk and if the public needs more information that is not going to be critical to the investigation, it gets released.”

Mayor John Tory's office said the mayor was "briefed" about the situation by Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders this morning.

"He will be continuing to monitor the situation," the mayor's office said in a statement. "We have no further comment at this time and all questions should be directed to Toronto Police."

The Ontario premier's office also released a statement Thursday, saying they are aware of the "reported potential threat."

"While the information is unsubstantiated, the Premier has been briefed by the Provincial Security Advisor and is actively monitoring the situation," the statement read. "Our officials remain in close contact with federal and municipal security partners."

RCMP not yet involved in investigation

Federal Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale sent out a tweet confirming that federal agencies are aware of the "heightened police presence in the GTA."

"As per normal policing arrangements, (federal agencies) stand ready to assist if necessary," Goodale said.

The RCMP said it is not currently involved in the investigation.

There are no service disruptions on the TTC or GO Transit as a result of the incident.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said the transit agency was notified about the "unsubstantiated threat" early this morning.

She said a security plan is in place and staff has been informed of an increased police presence at Union Station.

"At this point in time, we are remaining at a heightened vigilance level," she said.

Speaking to CP24, the Peel Regional Police Service said they have not been contacted by Toronto police and the situation “does not involve” them.

Durham Regional Police said they have also not been in contact with Toronto police.

Canada's Wonderland sent out a statement Thursday morning confirming that York Regional Police officers are on site.

"We are aware of unspecified and uncorroborated information regarding venues in the GTA. Canada’s Wonderland officials are working with York Region Police and continue to take their guidance on this matter," the statement read, adding that the park is still open today.

York Regional Police confirmed they have deployed additional officers around the region "as a precaution."

"Public safety is our primary concern and we are working closely with our emergency service partners across the GTA as we investigate and respond to the information we have received," York Regional Police's statement read.