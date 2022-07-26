'Potential sex offender' sought after woman sexually assaulted on TTC bus in Scarborough
Published Tuesday, July 26, 2022 12:46PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 26, 2022 12:53PM EDT
Toronto police are alerting the public after a woman was sexually assaulted on a TTC bus in Scarborough.
The incident happened on April 4, at 3:30 p.m., in the Wexford area, near Pharmacy and Lawrence avenues.
Investigators said a man boarded a TTC bus in that area and allegedly sexually assaulted a woman.
The suspect, who Toronto police say is a “potential sex offender,” is described as roughly 25 years old, five-foot-10, with a medium build, and short straight hair.
He was last seen wearing a white hoodie, grey pants, white Adidas running shoes, and carrying a black and grey backpack.
Police are asking for the public’s help to identify and locate this individual.
Anyone with information should contact Toronto police at 416-808-4100, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.