Prairie ticket takes Friday night's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot
A sign outside a Toronto convenience store advertises a Lotto Max draw. (Chris Kitching/CP24)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, October 27, 2018 8:44AM EDT
TORONTO - This should be a weekend to remember for a very lucky person, or persons, on the Prairies.
That's where the lone winning ticket for Friday night's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot was sold.
The exact location has yet to be revealed.
The draw also offered 56 Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each - and 27 of them were won.
Those prizes will be shared amongst 36 winning ticket holders.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Nov. 2 will be approximately $39 million.