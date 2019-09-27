

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The pre-trial hearing for former Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard is set to begin Friday morning.

Hoggard, 35, was charged in the summer of 2018 with two counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference.

Police say the charges related to three incidents in 2016 that involved a woman and a girl under the age of 16.

Hoggard is expected to appear at 361 University Avenue courthouse at 10 a.m.

In July, a judge ruled there was enough evidence for the charges to proceed to a trial by jury.

Hoggard has always denied the allegations against him, saying that he did not engage in non-consensual sexual behaviour but that he “acted in a way that objectifies women.”

The identities of the two victims in the case are protected by a publication ban.

The band has been on an indefinite hiatus since the allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced.