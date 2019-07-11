

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A two-day preliminary hearing in the sex assault case of Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard began on Thursday morning.

Hoggard was arrested by Toronto police last summer. He was charged with two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm and one count of sexual interference.

The charges relate to three separate incidents involving a girl under the age of 16 and a woman that took place in the Toronto area back in 2016, police allege.

Prior to the charges being laid against the musician, allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against him online. At the time, Hedley went on an indefinite hiatus.

While denying ever engaging in non-consensual sexual behaviour, Hoggard previously stated publicly that he had acted in a way that objectified women.

Hoggard arrived at Old City Hall in downtown Toronto just before 10 a.m. on Thursday. He was seen walking in the building with his wife, Canadian actress Rebekah Asselstine.

The preliminary hearing will continue on Friday.