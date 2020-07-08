Premier Doug Ford is set to make his daily COVID-19 announcement today as his government is expected to table a motion to extend the province’s state of emergency.

He will be joined by Deputy Premier and Health Minister Christine Elliott, Finance Minister Rod Phillips, Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark and Small Business and Red Tape Reduction Associate Minister Prabmeet Sakaria.

Yesterday, the government announced new legislation to enable the extension of some pandemic emergency orders over the next year.

The legislation would allow the government to extend or amend some emergency orders monthly, with the law expiring a year after it’s passed.

Currently, the government can only issue emergency orders while the state of emergency is in effect.

The province’s state of emergency is set to expire on July 15 but the Ford government plans to introduce a motion today to extend it until July 24th to ensure there is no gap between the provincial declaration and when the new bill takes effect.

Premier Ford’s announcement is scheduled for 2 p.m.