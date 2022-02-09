

The Canadian Press





A protest against COVID-19 measures prevented Canada-bound vehicles from crossing the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor, Ont., and Detroit for another day, while another group of demonstrators blocked a highway leading to a different border crossing about an hour away.

The protests on the Canadian side of the Ambassador Bridge and on Highway 402 near the Bluewater Bridge in Sarnia, Ont., were in solidarity with a similar demonstration in Ottawa.

In Windsor, police said vehicles headed for the U.S. were able to use the Ambassador Bridge via the Wyandotte St. West entrance. They noted that traffic on Huron Church Road, which connects to the bridge, remained blocked in both directions.

Police said they were encouraging protest organizers to maintain open communication with officers to come to a peaceful resolution.

Windsor police redirected commercial traffic to the Bluewater Bridge but another group of protesters was affecting traffic leading to that crossing, which links Sarnia and Port Huron, Mich. The bridge itself remained open.

Ontario Provincial Police said they closed a section of westbound Highway 402 at Nauvoo Road, about 20 kilometres east of Sarnia, Ont.

They asked people to avoid the highway and follow emergency detouring route signs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2022.