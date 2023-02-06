The Shelter and Housing Justice Network is holding a protest today in front of Toronto City Hall, calling for more supports for social housing and shelter in the city.

The housing and homelessness advocacy network has planned the sit-in protest and vigil for 11:30 a-m, adding there will be speakers at the event.

It comes after last week's extreme cold that brought wind chill values between minus 30 and minus 40 Celsius across much of southern and eastern Ontario.

The City of Toronto said on Friday it had increased capacity at its shelters and warming centres, and had directed workers in the system to not turn anyone away during the extreme cold.