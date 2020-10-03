

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Crowds of protesters marched through downtown Montreal today calling for justice for Joyce Echaquan, an Indigenous woman who was subjected to insults as she lay dying in hospital.

Echaquan, an Atikamekw woman, filmed hospital staff insulting her and making degrading comments on Monday while she was in clear distress and pleading for help in a Joliette, Que., hospital.

Protesters called for the Quebec government to acknowledge the existence of systemic racism in the province and to take real action against the discrimination Indigenous people face.

Premier Francois Legualt has acknowledged that there is racism against Indigenous people in Quebec but has repeatedly maintained that systemic racism doesn't exist in the province.

But Ellen Gabriel, a prominent Mohawk activist present at the protest, says those comments are further evidence of systemic racism.

The protest, which at times stretched for more than six city blocks, was the largest held in the city since it moved to Quebec's highest COVID-19 alert level.

Participants wore masks and organizers issued frequent reminders to maintain physical distancing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2020.