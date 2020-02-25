

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Protesters that have been camped out on the CN rail line west of Aldershot GO Station for nearly 24 hours appear to have left the area, though another blockade has now formed near Kipling GO Station.

The protestors set up the blockade in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs in British Columbia on Monday night and had remained on the tracks throughout Tuesday, forcing Metrolinx to suspend GO train service between Hamilton and Aldershot stations and replace it with buses.

Police served the protesters with an injunction ordering them to leave on Tuesday morning but did not forcibly remove them from the premises.

At around 5:15 p.m., CP24’s cameras then captured the protesters peacefully leaving the area in two large groups.

Their departure came about an hour after another blockade formed on the tracks near Kipling GO Station.

Service has been completely suspended along GO Transit’s Milton line due to that blockade.

Metrolinx says that it is unable to provide buses to supplement service along the route because it does not have enough of them to carry the 20,000 commuters that utilize the line each night.

Significant crowding has been reported at Union Station amid the disruptions.

In a message posted to Twitter late Tuesday afternoon, Metrolinx said that it is bringing in additional resources and is doing the “absolute best” they can “given the situation.”

The transit agency, however, conceded that there will be a significant to the evening commute.

“We know how inconvenient this is and we ask for everyone’s patience,” the tweet states.